Chicago weather: 80s, possible strong storms Friday before Easter weekend turns cooler

The Brief A warm front brings scattered storms tonight, some possibly strong. Friday will be warm and windy, with a risk for severe storms Friday evening. Cooler weather returns for Easter weekend, with rain possible both Saturday and Sunday.



A surge of warmth is heading into Chicagoland tonight, but it’ll come with a side of storms before temperatures fall again, just in time for Easter weekend.

What we know:

A warm front will move through the region this evening, bringing a chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms, especially after midnight. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side, with hail and gusty winds the main threats.

Friday will feel more like early summer. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 80s, and south winds will gust between 35 and 40 mph. Most of the day will stay dry, but an approaching cold front will set the stage for evening storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Chicago area under a Slight Risk for severe weather Friday evening. The main window to watch will be between 7 p.m. and midnight, with damaging wind gusts and hail the primary concerns if storms turn severe.

What's next:

Behind the front, temperatures will drop for the weekend.

Saturday’s highs will likely be set around midnight, with readings in the 60s, but daytime temperatures will only top out in the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies. Some light rain is possible, especially south of I-80.

Easter Sunday looks chilly and damp, with highs near 50 and more rain and a few storms expected.

A gradual warm-up begins early next week, with highs in the upper 50s Monday, 60s Tuesday, and a return to the 70s by midweek.