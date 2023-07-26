Chicago weather: 90-degree heat continues with chance of storms Wednesday

Today will be hotter and more humid than yesterday when highs reached 91 degrees at ORD and stayed in the upper 80s at many other regular reporting sites.

The National Weather Service now has a heat advisory in place for our southern viewing area. This includes LaSalle, Grundy, Kankakee, Newton, Jasper and southern Will counties.

Highs today will range from 90-95 degrees and it will be noticeably more humid. Peak heat index values will likely reach 100 degrees in some spots.

As for the thunder, risk it’s not zero, but it looks much lower than it did. Any storm that can tap into the heat and humidity present could become severe.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for McHenry County around 8 a.m. The warning will be in effect through 8:45 a.m.

The NWS says there could be 70 mph winds and nickle size hail.

This threat continues into the early evening hours. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs just like today. Friday could be the hottest of the bunch with more mid-90s possible. That’s another day to monitor for potentially severe storms. Any showers should end early Saturday as cooler, but not cool, air moves in.