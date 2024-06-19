Chicago weather: 90s for most on Thursday, but some areas will see relief

A few pop-up showers are expected tonight, and some of these showers and storms will bring brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Most of Wednesday evening will be partly cloudy and warm with lows around 70. Winds turn northeasterly tonight and Thursday, so it'll be cooler at the lakefront.

Inland temperatures will once again be in the 90s, but lakefront locations may drop into the 70s and low 80s during the afternoon. A few stray showers or storms will be possible on Thursday afternoon/early evening.

The heat continues into the end of the week with sunshine and highs in the lower 90s on Friday. Saturday will be a scorcher with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a chance for showers and storms late in the day and into the night.

A cold front moves through Saturday night, bringing some relief by Sunday with expected highs in the upper 80s.

Monday looks nice with temperatures in the mid 80s, and then we're back to near 90 again by Tuesday.