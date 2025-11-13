Chicago weather: A big warm-up arrives just in time for the weekend

It was another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. The average high temperature for November 13th is 50 degrees, so we came in a few degrees warmer than normal.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows ranging from the upper 30s in the suburbs to low 40s in Chicago.

A nice warm-up is expected Friday and Saturday with highs soaring into the 60s. Friday will be in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies, and then Saturday will soar into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Soak up the warmth while it's here! Temperatures return to near-normal Sunday into early next workweek.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies. As of now, the forecast looks dry on Monday, but rain and a few snowflakes will be possible Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s Monday through Thursday.