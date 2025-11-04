Chicago weather: About that upcoming threat of snow...

The Brief Mild November weather continues through Friday with highs in the 60s. Showers arrive late Thursday into Friday morning, then clear out by midday. A weekend storm brings cooler 50s Saturday and a colder blast Sunday, with little chance of Chicago snow.



Mild November weather continues for the rest of the work week.

Today will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. It will not be as windy as yesterday, however. Winds will pick up tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight, low temperatures will barely drop through the 50s, which is closer to the normal high this time of year.

Chicago weather outlook

What's next:

Tomorrow will likely be our third day in a row with a high of 60+ with a mixture of clouds and sun. It will be windy with gusts of 30 mph.

On Thursday the next storm system will be approaching but during the day we will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday night into Friday morning showers and possibly even some embedded thunder will cross the area.

After the showers exit Friday morning, the rest of the day will be breezy and mild with highs again in the lower 60s.

The next storm system arrives over the weekend, likely during the afternoon of Saturday. Showers are likely with high temperatures in the lower 50s, followed by a shot of much colder air which arrives on Sunday. The precipitation should end on Sunday morning and be gone from the majority of our area before the Bears game.

Chance of snow?

Dig deeper:

There is much ballyhoo already about potential snow arriving Sunday or Monday and here’s what I will say about that: The US model has scaled back its ridiculous snowfall prediction from yesterday.

The European model remains sane and shows no accumulating snow in Chicagoland. However, the preferred European model does show accumulating lake-effect snow in parts of "Michiana" Sunday night into Monday. Stay tuned.