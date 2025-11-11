Chicago weather: After cold, a pleasant, cloudy Thursday

It was a cold day with highs only in the 30s in Northwest Indiana and low to mid-40s across Northeast Illinois.

Chicago's average high temperature on Veterans Day is 51 degrees, so we were well below normal.

Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Warmer air and a quiet weather pattern will arrive on Wednesday and last through the end of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with seasonably cool temperatures near 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Thursday looks pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. By Friday, temperatures soar into the upper 50s under sunny skies, and then we're looking forward to 60s this weekend!



Saturday will bring more cloud cover, but that won't slow down the warm-up!

Highs will be running about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than average Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s. Cooler air builds in on Sunday, but temperatures should still go in the books in the mid 50s.

The 40s return early next workweek with a chance for rain and possibly a few snowflakes mixing in.