Chicago weather: After rainy start, warm, steamy temps ahead

After a rainy start to the weekend, be prepared for hot and steamy conditions.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

It might feel more like July than early June.

By around 7 a.m. on Saturday, the showers and thunderstorms were pushing into Northwest Indiana and clearing out of the Chicago area.

We'll be in good shape for much of the rest of the day in terms of major precipitation, though there is a chance of more showers and storms later in the afternoon.

There will still be some clouds, but that is expected to break up somewhat.

Temperatures will reach into the mid-to upper-80s, but the dew points will be in the 60s, maybe up to 70 in some areas.

That means you'll very likely feel the humid air today, so it's gonna feel sticky!