Chicago weather: An early taste of spring

Thought it was warm yesterday afternoon? Wait until today and even more so tomorrow.

It is cold again this morning with many communities in the 20s. At least there is no wind.

Sun-filled skies will do a number on this air mass as highs soar into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and milder with lows in the upper 30s. That serves it up for a day in the 60s tomorrow-our first 60-degree day since Nov. 17.

Thursday features a chance for showers with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday and Saturday will "only" be in the low to mid 40s before the next warmup which might be bigger than this one.

I’m watching for a possible thunderstorm next Monday night and could there be one final swing at wintry weather on Leap Day Stay tuned.