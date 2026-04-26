Chicago weather: Another foggy start with highs in the 60s

This morning started very much like yesterday with low-hanging clouds and foggy conditions which will give way to seasonal temperatures.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We have a good chance of those clouds clearing, especially as you get away from the lake.

While the winds started off very slow, under 10 mph this morning, those should begin to pick up through the day.

Daytime highs are expected to reach the mid 60s and upper 70s throughout much of the suburbs, with warmer temperatures farther from the city.

But by the lake, as usual, it’ll be much cooler with highs closer to the mid-50s.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is around 63 degrees.

What's next:

Today will also remain dry, but that changes on Monday when pretty much all the Chicago area will be at an enhanced risk for severe weather.

All types of threats from storms to high winds and hail are possible.

There is a possibility of stronger showers and thunderstorms in the morning, which could mean that an afternoon round of storms might not be as strong. If the morning event is not as strong, that could mean some stronger storms in the afternoon and evening.

Much of the rest of the week looks pretty good with mostly sunny skies.