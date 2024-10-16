Chicago weather: Another frosty night, but much warmer days ahead

The Brief Widespread freeze warnings, frost advisories issued for Wednesday night, except for central Cook County. Lows will drop into the low 30s for most. Warmer temperatures are expected for Thursday, Friday and the weekend.



Widespread freeze warnings and frost advisories will go into effect Wednesday night, except for central Cook County.

Lows will drop into the low 30s for most, but mid to upper 30s in Chicago.

Thursday and Friday look great with warmer air building into the area. Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s on Thursday and upper 60s on Friday.

Sunny skies continue into the weekend with highs soaring into the lower 70s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday.

A few more clouds will build in on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Temps start to slowly cool on Tuesday and Wednesday.