Chicago weather: Another heatwave on the way

As we transition into the latter part of the week, Chicago's weather is serving up a mixed bag of temperatures and conditions.

Here's what you can expect:

Tuesday & Wednesday:

After a few scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon as a cold front swept through the area, the evening will bring drier conditions with skies becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the comfortable mid to upper 50s overnight. Wednesday's highs only rebound to the lower 70s.

Thursday:

The weather takes a turn for the better on Thursday, with warmer air moving in and sunny skies dominating the scene. Highs will reach the upper 70s, providing an excellent backdrop for outdoor activities.

Friday:

The mercury continues to rise on Friday as temperatures return to the 80s. It's shaping up to be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine, ideal for enjoying the outdoors.

Weekend and Beyond:

Get ready for a dose of summer heat over the weekend and into early next week. Saturday will usher in the 90s, with this trend continuing through Sunday and Monday. While humidity won't be as oppressive as during our previous heatwave, expect some warm days, especially with highs in the mid to possibly upper 90s by Sunday and Monday.

Idalia Update:

In addition to our local weather, we're also keeping an eye on Hurricane Idalia, which has now intensified into a Category 2 storm. With maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, it's predicted to further strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday morning. Residents in affected areas should be prepared for potentially devastating flooding, as storm surge could exceed 12 feet in some regions. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing situation.