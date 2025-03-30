Chicago weather: Another round of severe storms possible this week

Now that today's severe weather threat is over, we're already looking ahead to our next round of severe storms by midweek.

Severe Storms This Week:

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a marginal risk late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

LaSalle County and extreme southwestern DeKalb County are in a slight risk zone during this timeframe, a level 2 of 5 on the SPC’s severe risk scale.

Another round of severe storms looks possible on Wednesday, which could end up being stronger than our Tuesday night/early morning Wednesday round. This will certainly be a busy weather week and we'll have to follow the forecast very closely.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of a few stray rain or snow showers. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s.

Looking Ahead:

Clouds will decrease Monday as much colder air settles into Chicagoland. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s with partly cloudy skies by afternoon.



Tuesday will start with sunshine before clouds increase ahead of an approaching storm system. Highs will be in the mid-40s.



Temperatures will warm significantly Wednesday as a strong warm front moves in. Scattered severe storms are possible early Wednesday morning, followed by another round Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Timing may change as the system nears, but multiple rounds of storms are possible between late Tuesday night and Wednesday evening.

Thursday and Friday will be calmer as colder air moves back into the region. Highs will reach near 60 on Thursday before dropping to the lower 50s Friday and through the weekend.