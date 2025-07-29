Chicago weather: Another steamy day with scattered storms and highs in the 90s

The Brief Chicago could see a repeat of Monday’s weather, with morning storms giving way to sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s. A lake breeze later today might trigger isolated strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds. Cooler, less humid weather arrives late this week after rounds of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.



Today may end up being remarkably similar to Monday.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Let’s start with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in a decaying mode moving through the area this morning. Then skies will break for sunshine and temperatures will climb into the 90s. How far into the 90s remains to be seen, but certainly low-to-mid 90s seem plausible.

Humidity levels are currently less than yesterday. What will impact those temperatures will be a lake breeze which just like yesterday may spark some isolated thunderstorms later in the day. Any storm could be strong with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Tonight looks quiet during the evening hours with lows in the mid 70s.

Changes are on the way though starting tomorrow with the passage of a cold front. That front doesn’t get completely through our area, however, which means that rounds of thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day, again at night, and they may not end until Thursday morning.

Highs tomorrow and Thursday will likely struggle to reach 80°. From Thursday afternoon into early next week, the weather looks spectacular with a break from the humidity and hot temperatures. Highs will generally be in the low 80s during this time with plenty of sunshine.