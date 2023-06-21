Chicago weather: Another hot, sunny day in store

It will be sunny and quite warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s to around 90 away from the lake.

The summer solstice is at 9:57 a.m., marking the beginning of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It will be clear and pleasant tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow and Friday will be a smidge less warm with low to mid 80s and plenty of sun.

Saturday is a burner with highs around 90. If there will be any rain it would be Sunday and possibly Monday in the form of scattered showers. Amounts will be paltry.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect today.