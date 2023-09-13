Chicago weather: Areas of dense fog could impact your morning commute

Several waterspouts were spotted over southern Lake Michigan on Wednesday.

We are now dry and the rest of the night will remain quiet. Skies are clear with lows falling in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s on Thursday and then upper 70s on Friday.

There is a chance of rain on Saturday, but it doesn't look like it'll be a wash. Highs top out in the mid-70s on Saturday.

A few isolated showers are possible on Sunday, but most areas will see decreasing clouds with highs in the lower 70s.