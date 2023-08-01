Chicago weather: August starts sunny and hazy

We will have rather warm weather for the first few days of August.

It will be in the mid 80s today with upper 80s likely tomorrow and Thursday. Skies will feature some cloud cover at times and some haze especially today.

Friday will be a few degrees cooler but still normal for summer.

Over the weekend chances for showers and storms appear but timing is still uncertain. Certainly no prolonged events but Lollapalooza could have some issues with the weather at times.