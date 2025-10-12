Chicago weather: Autumn week ahead, rain possible by weekend

Fall is settling in across the Chicago area, bringing a mix of mild days and cool nights through the week.

Sunday’s high reached 69 degrees — a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average of 65. Temperatures around the city hovered in the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday evening, with light east-southeast winds around five miles per hour.

While rain is falling across Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota, Chicago is expected to stay mostly dry. The air mass over the area is too dry to allow much moisture in, though some light drizzle could develop in isolated spots.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 72 degrees, followed by a cooler Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s by midweek before rebounding to near 70 on Thursday.

Clouds will increase again Friday, with highs in the mid-70s. Forecasters say there is a chance of rain showers over the weekend as another front approaches the area.

Overnight lows are expected to remain in the 50s throughout the week.