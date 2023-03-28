Chicago weather: Beautiful afternoon in store this Tuesday

Today Chicago will have partly sunny skies with highs near 50.

Tomorrow we have the chance for snow in the morning until about 10 a.m. with minimal accumulation possible. Highs tomorrow will be around 40 with decreasing clouds during the day.

Thursday will be in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies until p.m. shower chance returns.

Friday, we have the chance for rain and then p.m. storms, strong-to-severe storms are looking possible.

Highs Friday will be in the mid 60s.

This weekend, we start with a chance for a rain/snow mix Saturday morning with highs in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.