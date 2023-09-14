Chicago weather: Beautiful day ahead of rainy weekend

Other than some clouds around the lake this morning, skies will be sunny and it will be pleasant.

There are some patches of fog in outlying areas but that will dissipate shortly after sunrise. Highs reach the mid 70s away from the lake. It will be clear and cool tonight.

Tomorrow will feature abundant sunshine with highs around 80.

The weekend presents a chance for showers and perhaps some thunder, mainly Saturday afternoon. Certainly not anything will soak away the entire day.

There could be a lingering shower Sunday morning. Highs both days low to mid 70s. Next week will be largely dry and much warmer with several days in the 80s starting Tuesday.

Hurricane Lee is a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph. There is great computer model agreement that Lee will weaken considerably before landfall Saturday night somewhere adjacent to the Bay of Fundy. It could be Maine, could be Nova Scotia, could be New Brunswick.

High waves will be common though in coastal New England where tropical storm watches are in effect. Bermuda will experience tropical storm force winds tonight into tomorrow morning.