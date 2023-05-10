Chicago weather: Beautiful day with tons of sunshine

The weather will be delightful today with ample sun and highs soaring into the upper 70s away from the lake.

Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow should easily warm into at least the lower 80s away from the lake under partly sunny skies.

Unsettled weather arrives Friday morning in the form of showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

Fine-tuning the weekend forecast now seems to favor a largely rain-free stretch from Friday noon through Saturday night when storms re-enter the program. Unfortunately the wettest period would be Mother’s Day with quite a few showers.

Temps remain warmer than normal through the period.