Chicago weather: Get ready for a big cool down

Chicago residents have been experiencing an unseasonable warmth this week, with Tuesday's highs reaching the mid to upper 80s, far above the typical October 3rd high of 69 degrees.

The city has been basking in ample sunshine, but changes are on the horizon.

Clouds will gradually increase tonight, foreshadowing a shift in the weather pattern. Spotty showers are expected in the forecast for Wednesday, accompanied by slightly cooler temperatures, with highs settling in the lower 80s.

The chance of scattered showers will persist Wednesday night, throughout Thursday, and into Friday. However, the most notable weather development is the significant temperature drop forecasted for the latter part of the week. Thursday will see highs in the mid 70s, followed by a dip to low 60s on Friday.

Heading into the weekend, a few lake-effect showers may affect portions of Northwest Indiana on Saturday. For most of the Chicago area, expect partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the mid to upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures could even dip into the 30s in certain regions during the weekend.

As for the Chicago Marathon, athletes can anticipate dry conditions with temperatures in the 40s and 50s during the race. Highs are expected to reach only the mid to upper 50s later in the day, creating comfortable running conditions for participants.