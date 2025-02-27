Chicago weather: Big temperature drop looms, here's the forecast

The Brief Chicagoland saw another unseasonably warm day, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A Wind Advisory is in effect Friday, with gusts up to 45 mph. A strong cold front will bring temperatures down to the 30s this weekend.



Chicagoland residents enjoyed another mild February day Thursday, but a shift in the weather is on the horizon.

What we know:

Temperatures reached the upper 40s and low 50s across the area Thursday, continuing a stretch of unseasonably warm weather. Overnight, conditions will remain above normal, with lows dipping into the lower 30s under partly cloudy skies.

On Friday, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for all of Chicagoland as westerly winds pick up, with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph. Despite the wind, Friday will bring another mild afternoon, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.

The Wind Advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. Friday.

What's next:

A strong cold front will push through late Friday, sending temperatures tumbling into the 20s overnight. Saturday will feel much cooler, with highs only reaching the lower 30s under partly cloudy skies.

By Sunday, sunshine returns, with highs slightly warmer in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Looking ahead, another warm-up is on tap early next week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, as temperatures climb back into the 40s.

By Tuesday, highs could approach 50 again, but the day may bring rain and even the possibility of storms.