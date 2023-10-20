Chicago weather: Big warm-up next week

Friday afternoon brought sunshine to many areas with temperatures comfortably in the 50s and low 60s. However, as we head into the weekend, expect to see changes in the weather.

Clouds will gradually increase late tonight and into Saturday as another system passes through the region. While there might be a few showers in the early hours of Saturday, the majority of us are likely to stay dry. Anticipate temperatures in the lower 60s, accompanied by gusty winds from the northwest.

As we move into Sunday, the skies are expected to turn mostly sunny, with highs reaching the mid-50s, providing a pleasant and milder day.

Monday may bring a slight chance of a few showers, with highs near 60, offering a mix of clouds and brief rainfall.

However, a more significant chance of rain is on the horizon for Tuesday, and on-and-off showers are anticipated throughout the week. The silver lining is that temperatures are on the rise despite the cloud cover and rain chances.

By Tuesday, we can look forward to reaching the 70s, making it a bit warmer and more comfortable for the midweek.

Stay tuned for more weather updates as the week progresses.