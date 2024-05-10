Chicago weather: Big warmup for Mother's Day

A lovely weekend is on the way.

Prior to that, we have a partly sunny Friday on the way with a bit more cloudiness in the afternoon. There could be a passing shower late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s, a bit cooler by the lake.

The greater chance for showers arrives late tonight, between roughly 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.. The associated clouds would interfere with any potential viewing of the possible northern lights which are possible tonight due to the rare G4 Geomagnetic Storm.

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny and mild with highs similar to today. Mother’s Day looks great with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. At night, there could be scattered showers and storms. That threat exists on Monday as well with highs in the low 70s.

I’m removing showers from my forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday when it will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the 60s on Tuesday then back into the low 70s Wed. but cooler near the lake.