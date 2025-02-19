Chicago weather: Gradual warmup ahead after bitter cold stretch

The Brief Chicago is experiencing bitter cold today with wind chills near -20 in some areas and a chance for flurries this afternoon. Lake effect snow could bring slick roads to northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan through Thursday. A gradual warm-up is expected this weekend, with highs reaching the 40s by early next week.



This morning we have a Cold Weather Advisory for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb and Kane counties until 10 a.m. This is where we have the best chance for wind chills to be at -20 or colder.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today will be cloudy and cold with highs in the mid teens. Wind chills today will struggle to reach the low single digits. We have the chance for flurries this afternoon and tonight with a coating on the roads possible. The best chance for snow is going to be near and east of I-55.

Future forecast

Timeline:

There is continued lake effect snow possible in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan through Thursday. We will have slick conditions possible, especially in Porter county where minor snow accumulation is possible.

Tomorrow we will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 20s. The wind chill on Thursday afternoon will be around 10-15 degrees. The slow warm-up continues on Friday with highs in the mid 20s under sunshine.

This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs on Saturday will be around 30 degrees. Sunday will be more mild with highs around 40 degrees. We will have to keep an eye on river ice jam flooding potential this weekend as temperatures climb.

Next week, Monday and Tuesday will be mild with partly sunny skies. Highs at the start of the week will be in the low-to-mid 40s. Our normal high at this time of year is in the upper 30s.

Chicago warming centers

What you can do:

Warming centers are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Here are the Chicago locations:

Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 West 79th Street, 312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie Avenue, 312-746-5400

Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 South Cottage Grove, 312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center at 845 West Wilson Avenue, 312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 South Commercial Avenue, 312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 West North Avenue, 312-744-2014

The Salvation Army Freedom Center at 825 North Christiana has opened as a 24/7 warming center through Tuesday, the city announced.

Chicago Park District facilities and Chicago Public Libraries also provide spaces available to the public during typical business hours.

For those seeking a warm place to go after hours, they can call 311 to request a shelter placement. They can also call 311 to request a well-being check for seniors or unhoused individuals or to report inadequate heat in a residential building.

Residents can also download the CHI311 app to be connected with city services and city warming centers.

For more information, visit the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services website.

There are also locations available in suburban Cook County.

5600 Old Orchard Road in Skokie

1500 Maybrook Drive in Maywood

16501 South Kedzie Avenue in Markham

These locations open at noon on Sunday and will remain open until Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Snacks and water will be provided. Pets are allowed if they are brought in if they are brought in cages or carriers.

Drop-In Centers

Drop-in centers will also be available for residents in need of a warm place with access to food, water and basic services.

Shared below are the locations that have extended hours:

Matthew House (3722 S. Indiana Ave) | 6:30am – 4:30 p.m.

Sarah’s Circle (4838 N. Sheridan Rd) | 9:00am– 4:30 p.m

Lincoln Park Community Services (1521 N. Sedgwick St) | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Franciscan Outreach (10 S. Kedzie Ave) | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Broadway Youth Center (1023 W. Irving Park Rd) | 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Inspiration Corporation (4554 N. Broadway, Suite #207) | 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.