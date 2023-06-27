Chicago weather: Blurred sunshine and hazy skies Tuesday

Thick smoke blankets our area and it’s inexplicable to me why there isn’t an air quality alert in Illinois. Regardless, it’s there and it will be only slightly less noxious tomorrow.

Highs today under blurred sunshine reach 80 and will be in the mid 80s tomorrow. There’s a chance for a shower or storm tomorrow especially southwest of the city and later in the day or at night.

Thursday presents perhaps the highest risk of severe weather this week with our area already placed in the slight risk category for all hazards of severe thunderstorms.

Storms remain possible Friday and Saturday as well but timing is impossible at this point and the majority of those days will remain dry and warm with highs in the 80s.