Chicago weather: Blustery day with tons of sunshine

Chicago looks like it will have another blustery day today with plenty of sunshine.

Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 70s with winds gusting between 30-40 mph at times. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant.

Tomorrow will have a few showers around but it will not be an all-day event. Highs reach the mid 70s again under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday looks spectacular with sunshine and temps in the upper 70s.

Monday will be cooler with highs just past 70 degrees. Temperatures are poised to rebound into the 80s by the middle of next week with little chance of rainfall during the period.