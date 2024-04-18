Chicago weather: Brace for another soggy day

April is running exactly 5 degrees per day warmer than normal. There will be cooler temperatures on the way but the month as a whole seems to have amassed an insurmountable temperature surplus.

Today will be mostly cloudy with two waves of showers. The first limps in during the later morning hours. I'm not expecting much with this. A more substantial round of showers moves in during the afternoon and into the evening. There could be a rumble of thunder too, especially in our southern viewing area.

Highs today won’t be far from 60 degrees, coolest by the lake. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend looks dry and seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some outlying areas could see frost Saturday night. There is nothing unusual about frost occurring this time of year.

The next chance of rain arrives Monday evening after highs in the 60s.