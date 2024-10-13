Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Breezy today with rain, cool temperatures ahead

By
Published  October 13, 2024 11:59am CDT
Windy conditions are expected throughout the week in Chicago. Monday will start off cool with some more rain possible.

CHICAGO - Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day Sunday, with gusts up to 40 mph. 

Fire danger will be high. Temperatures will remain in the 60s. On Monday, expect cooler temperatures, with highs only in the 50s. Rain is likely, especially in southern areas and near the lake.

Similar conditions are expected Tuesday, with temperatures remaining in the 50s.

Sunny and dry weather will return midweek, with temperatures rising back into the 60s. By Thursday, highs could reach the upper 60s, and some areas might see temperatures in the 70s by Friday.