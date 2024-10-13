Chicago weather: Breezy today with rain, cool temperatures ahead

Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day Sunday, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Fire danger will be high. Temperatures will remain in the 60s. On Monday, expect cooler temperatures, with highs only in the 50s. Rain is likely, especially in southern areas and near the lake.

Similar conditions are expected Tuesday, with temperatures remaining in the 50s.

Sunny and dry weather will return midweek, with temperatures rising back into the 60s. By Thursday, highs could reach the upper 60s, and some areas might see temperatures in the 70s by Friday.