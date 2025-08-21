Chicago weather: Brief warm-up leading into the weekend

Thursday has been another stunning day with comfortably cool temperatures in the 70s and low humidity.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 60s. Areas of patchy fog will be possible by early Friday morning.

Looking Ahead :

Temperatures return to near normal Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy, although a few isolated showers are possible on Saturday.

Seasonably cool air returns Sunday with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Monday through Wednesday look almost Fall-like with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the 50s.