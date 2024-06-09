Chicago weather: Bright skies, cooler temps and storm chances later in the week

Chicago will see plenty of sunshine to kick off the workweek!

On Sunday night, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with overnight temperatures dipping into the mid-50s.

Monday is expected to bring a shift in weather patterns, with cooler temperatures ranging from the 60s to low 70s. Despite the cooler temperatures, Monday promises to remain dry with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to continue the trend of dry weather, with temperatures climbing back up to the upper 70s on Tuesday and reaching the mid-80s by Wednesday.

Thursday, however, could see a change in conditions. Highs are projected to approach 88 degrees, accompanied by a mix of clouds and sunshine. There's also a risk of showers and thunderstorms developing during the late afternoon and evening hours.

As the weekend approaches, the weather is expected to quiet down, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.