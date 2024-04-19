Chicago weather: Brisk winds, patchy frost possible Friday

The rains from Thursday have moved on, leaving behind rainfall totals of between .1" and .3" across most of Chicagoland, with slightly higher amounts observed in northwest Indiana.

On Thursday, there were over three dozen reports of severe weather in central and southern Illinois, with the nearest report to Chicagoland being in downstate Champaign County.

On Friday, expect mostly sunny skies with brisk winds and temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. There's a possibility of patchy frost Friday night, especially in areas well away from the metro. Saturday will be the chilliest day of this forecast cycle, with highs ranging from the low to mid-50s under mainly clear skies.

Frost could again form on Saturday night, though no frost or freeze advisories are currently in effect.

Sunday is forecasted to be sunny and milder, with temperatures around 60 degrees.

Monday will see a slight uptick in temperatures, with showers likely to return by Monday night into Tuesday.