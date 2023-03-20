Chicago weather: Buckle up for a rainy week

It will be a little milder this week but almost every day has a chance of at least a little rain at some point. Today is no exception.

Skies will go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of a sprinkle this afternoon. Highs should reach 50 degrees. It will be breezy with a gusty southwestern wind.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy and rather breezy. Tomorrow starts dry but showers are likely late in the day and at night after highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be in the mid 50s with scattered showers mainly late and at night.

Thursday could have some lingering showers with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be cooler with mid 40s and a chance for showers.

Astronomical spring begins with the vernal equinox at 4:24 p.m. CDT today.