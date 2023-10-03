Chicago weather: Buckle up for another hot day

Today’s record high is 91 degrees set in 1954. It looks to remain safe but we won’t be far from it.

Upper 80s are on the way with sunshine across the board. There will not be much wind.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and unseasonably mild with lows in the upper 60s, a normal high for this date. Tomorrow will be warm but not as warm as recent days. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 80s due to more cloud cover and showers which are mostly likely late in the day and evening.

Additional showers are likely on Thursday at times and even Friday as the cool down commences. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday then low 60s Friday.

Other than lake-effect rain showers in "Michiana" Friday night into early Saturday, the rest of the weekend will be cool and dry with highs mainly in the upper 50s and lows in the low to mid 40s.