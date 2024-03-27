Chicago weather: Bundle up today

Winds have eased a bit since last night but it is still blustery.

Chicago-area wind chills will be in the teens most places this morning. Skies will be mainly cloudy this morning with some breaks for sun this afternoon. Highs will only manage the low 40s today. Tonight will be moonlit and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow looks fine with plenty of sun and highs in the low 50s. Nice weather for the Sox opener.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s except near the lake.

Showers are likely at night into early Saturday. The rest of the day will be partly sunny with highs around 60.

Easter will be dry during the day with highs in the low 50s. Showers return at night and continue Monday.