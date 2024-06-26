Chicago weather: Calmer today but a storm looms later this week

A quieter day is in store for Chicago but a shower can’t be ruled out at some point today.

Highs will reach the mid 80s, a bit cooler by the lake. Tonight will be moonlit and pleasant with lows in the low 60s, maybe some upper 50s in the burbs.

Tomorrow will be quite nice with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Friday presents the next chance for storms which could be strong along with heavy rain potential.

Showers and storms can’t be ruled out on Saturday with a nod for early in the day. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 80s with a bump into the upper 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be delightful with sunshine and temps in the upper 70s.