Chicago weather: Chilly morning kicks off a cooler-than-normal week

The Brief A chilly start to the week greeted the Chicago area with morning temperatures in the low 40s. Cooler-than-normal weather is expected to stick around, with cloudy skies today and showers arriving overnight into Wednesday. Conditions will dry out by the end of the week, with sunshine and warming temperatures heading into the weekend.



It’s downright chilly this morning.

As I was driving out of my home neighborhood, my car thermometer registered 41°. Get used to cooler-than-normal weather this entire week.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today I remain unimpressed with the prospects for much, if any, rainfall. Temperatures will vary from the low 50s in northeastern Lake County to our far southern counties reaching 70 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Overnight, showers will move in and will continue much of the day tomorrow and even Wednesday.

Future forecast

What's next:

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the 50s with a raw east wind. Temperatures will be similar on Wednesday with a lighter brand of rainfall in the area.

The rest of the week and the weekend look dry with partly to mostly sunny skies each day. Highs will eventually warm into the 60s by Friday continuing to warm up over the weekend into the mid and upper 60s.