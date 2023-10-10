Chicago weather: Chilly nights and rainy days ahead

The Windy City is in for some weather swings this week as temperatures take a dip and rain clouds make their appearance. Here's what you need to know for the days ahead:

Tuesday Night:

As the sun sets, the mercury will drop, and residents should prepare for another chilly night. Lows are expected to range from the 30s to near 40 degrees, making it a night to bundle up. A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the area, except for LaPorte, central and northern Cook, and Lake (IL).

Wednesday:

Wednesday morning will greet us with sunshine, a refreshing change from the previous night's cold. However, don't get too comfortable with the sunshine, as the day will gradually turn cloudier. By evening, rain is expected to make an appearance, and heavy downpours are possible.

Wednesday Night:

The rain won't be a one-time visitor; it plans to stay a while. Showers will continue into Wednesday night, so make sure to have your umbrellas and raincoats at the ready.

Thursday:

Thursday brings more of the same, with scattered showers and overcast skies. Highs for the day will be in the low 60s, so you'll want to dress accordingly.

Friday:

The real weather drama arrives on Friday, with the best chance of rain and even the potential for strong to severe storms. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s, and our south suburbs might even warm up to near 70 degrees. So, while it may be wet, at least it's not bone-chillingly cold.

Weekend Outlook:

The gloomy weather lingers into the upcoming weekend, with lake-effect showers in the forecast. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be on the cool side, with temperatures in the 50s. Make sure to grab your rain gear and plan indoor activities for the weekend to stay dry.