Chicago weather: Chilly rain lingers as frost threat returns tonight

The Brief Light rain and chilly temperatures linger into the morning after a wet April. Cloudy, cool conditions today bring highs near 50 with frost and freeze risks tonight. Warmer weather returns by Sunday, with periodic showers expected early next week.



Yesterday’s showers in Chicago are bleeding into the early morning hours. The rainfall is light but coupled with temperatures in the 30s again it is nasty!

We picked up enough rainfall yesterday at O’Hare to nudge Chicago’s April rainfall total to 7.19 inches, which ranks as 7th-most on record. The rest of this day will feature a chance for a few spotty showers/sprinkles under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are unlikely to even hit 50 across much of the area on a day when mid 60s would be normal. That sets the stage for frost and possible freeze conditions tonight away from the city and a frost advisory is up for much of our area.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

At least tomorrow we’ll have more sunshine, enabling temperatures to get into the low 50s. Sunday will be milder with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s.

The next chance of rain arrives Sunday night and then occasional showers will be possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but no all-day rains are expected.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s then dropping off a little bit on Tuesday to the lower 60s with upper 50s likely on Wednesday.