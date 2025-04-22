Chicago weather: Chilly start gives way to 70s and scattered showers
CHICAGO - Some suburban locales have dropped into the 30s this morning and there are a few instances of patchy fog as well.
Chicago weather forecast
What we know:
Despite the chilly start, a robust warm-up is in store with highs headed for the low 70s this afternoon. There will be a few scattered showers around at almost anytime from midmorning on right on through nighttime. Lows tonight will drop into the low 50s.
What's next:
Tomorrow will be another mild day with highs in the mid 70s and like today, it will be a little bit cooler along the lake. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible once again mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Thursday looks like a dry day with 70+. A few spots may tag 80 degrees especially south of I-80.
On Friday there will be a cold front moving into the area which will spark a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will likely be just shy of 70°. The weekend looks dry with highs both days in the 60s.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.