Chicago weather: Chilly start gives way to 70s and scattered showers

The Brief Suburban areas started the day in the 30s with some patchy fog, but a warmup into the low 70s is expected this afternoon. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day and night, with more rain and thunderstorms likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. A dry and warmer Thursday could hit 80 degrees in spots, followed by a cool front on Friday and a dry, mild weekend.



Some suburban locales have dropped into the 30s this morning and there are a few instances of patchy fog as well.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Despite the chilly start, a robust warm-up is in store with highs headed for the low 70s this afternoon. There will be a few scattered showers around at almost anytime from midmorning on right on through nighttime. Lows tonight will drop into the low 50s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be another mild day with highs in the mid 70s and like today, it will be a little bit cooler along the lake. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible once again mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday looks like a dry day with 70+. A few spots may tag 80 degrees especially south of I-80.

On Friday there will be a cold front moving into the area which will spark a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will likely be just shy of 70°. The weekend looks dry with highs both days in the 60s.