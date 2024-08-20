Chicago weather: Chilly start to the week, major warmup ahead
CHICAGO - Below-average temperatures will continue in Chicago through Wednesday before a major warmup.
There will be a few clouds out this morning, but skies will become nearly totally sunny. Despite this, highs will only manage the low to mid-70s.
Tonight will be quite cool, with most areas in the 50s and the warmest downtown. A few of the usual cold spots could see the upper 40s.
The rest of the week looks quiet with a warming trend reaching a crescendo over the weekend. Highs won't be far from 90 on Saturday and in the low 90s on Sunday and Monday.
Ernesto is still a hurricane with 80 mph winds passing very close to southeast Newfoundland.