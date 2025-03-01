Chicago weather: Chilly temps return to start weekend

After a very mild week, this weekend started with some very light snow and much colder temperatures.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

Cool down this weekend

What to expect:

The morning started with temps in the mid-20s and some snowfall.

Sunshine took over during the late morning, although there wasn't much of a warmup, with a high of about 32 degrees.

Tonight, we'll dip back into the teens.

What's next:

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

Clouds will roll in again tomorrow night.

Cooler temps will continue into the early part of the workweek, and there may be a chance of some rain.

Temps will likely rise as the week goes on.