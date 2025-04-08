Chicago weather: Sunshine, chilly temps, then rain and snow possible Wednesday

Today is beautiful and chilly with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

Our normal high is in the mid to upper 50s in Chicagoland.

What to expect:

Tonight, we have increasing clouds and lows in the low 30s.

Tomorrow, we have the chance for rain and some snow to start the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with scattered showers.

The chance for rain continues Wednesday night and early Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s.

What's next:

We finally have sunshine again on Friday with highs around 50.

This weekend will be much better! Sunshine and highs in the upper 50s on Saturday, and then the mid-60s on Sunday.

Next week, we start with sunshine and highs in the low 70s on Monday.