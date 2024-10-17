Chicago weather: Chilly Thursday night, warm weekend ahead

The Brief Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as previous nights, with clear skies and lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. A warming trend begins Friday, with sunny highs in the upper 60s, and continues through the weekend, with highs in the 70s. Next week starts warm, with mid-70s on Monday, followed by increasing clouds and a slight chance of showers Tuesday.



It'll be a chilly night, but temperatures won't be quite as cold as the past few nights. Plan for clear skies and lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.

A gradual warming trend is expected Friday through the weekend.

Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend ahead looks great with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. Saturday will be in the lower 70s and temps jump to the mid 70s on Sunday.

The warm air is expected to stick around into next week with Monday's highs likely in the mid 70s.

Clouds will be on the increase on Monday and then Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a few showers.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s.

