Chicago weather: Chilly tonight before gradual warm-up into Memorial Day weekend

It was a sharply cooler afternoon across much of the area today, as expected, with highs stopping in the 50s. And now tonight, with high pressure overhead and a mainly clear sky, it's going to get a little chilly.

Lows will tumble down into the 40s for many. For those near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line, don't be shocked to see temps slip into the upper 30s just before daybreak Thursday.

Looking ahead:

Most of Thursday will feature sunshine, but clouds may drift through from time to time. We keep the northeast breeze around 10-20 mph yet again and this helps to restrict our highs. However, most locales should end up in the low to middle 60s (unless you are right along the lake). Those farthest south and west (away from the lake) may be able to tag 70 on Thursday afternoon.

Friday brings a shot at showers off and on throughout the day. There may even be a couple of rumbles too, but severe weather is not expected. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s and our highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

As we go into the long holiday weekend, warmer air still looks to crawl its way into the area. Near 70 for Saturday, upper 70s Sunday and then around 80 for Memorial Day Monday. Lows in the 50s each morning.

Clouds look to dominate the sky Saturday, then we should see ample sunshine for Sunday and Monday. While it's possible we see a pop-up shower or storm, the trend continues to suggest this will be a dry holiday.

Warm air plans to linger into the bulk of next week with highs in the 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Peeking farther ahead, we could be flirting with highs near 90 as we close out the month. The unofficial start to summer...right on cue.