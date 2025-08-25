Chicago weather: Chilly start to the week, but all eyes are on Labor Day warm-up

After waking up in the 40s and 50s this morning, temperatures only warmed into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon.

That’s more typical of an early October day rather than a late August day.

What to Expect:

Plan for another cool night ahead with clearing skies and lows once again in the 40s and 50s. The coolest temperatures will occur inland and away from the Chicago metro.

Plan for a bright sunny start to the day on Tuesday with increasing clouds through the day. Temperatures will once again be well below average with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with northwest winds between 5-15 mph.

What's next:

Slightly warmer temperatures will be on tap for Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

An approaching cold front may bring in a few showers or storms Wednesday night, but a better chance will arrive on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will linger through the day on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s.

As of now – Labor Day weekend looks GREAT! We’ll enjoy partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday, and then upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday and Monday.