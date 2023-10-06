Chicago weather: A chilly weekend ahead

Showers will gradually taper off Friday evening, and as the night progresses, cloud cover will slowly decrease. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect gusty northwest winds to continue tonight and into tomorrow.

Saturday's weather will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with daytime highs reaching the mid-50s.

On Sunday, the outlook remains mostly cloudy, and temperatures will again reach the mid-50s.

Monday will offer a bit more sunshine, although temperatures will stay cool in the 50s.

Looking ahead, Tuesday promises mostly sunny skies and highs around 60 degrees. By Wednesday, temperatures will rise into the mid-60s with a chance of rain. The best chance for rain next week appears to be on Thursday.