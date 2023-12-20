Chicago weather: City gets reprieve from freezing temps

Chicago will warm up into the 40s today after two of the coldest days of December so far.

Highs will hit the 40s (or more) through at least the early part of next week. It will be mostly sunny today with lower 40s for highs but more clouds move in Thursday with some sprinkles possible late.

There is a good chance of rain on Friday followed by a mainly dry weekend.

Rain chances ramp up by Sunday night and it looks like a wet Christmas with rain likely. Highs in the lower to middle 40s Thursday and Friday and then near 50 over the weekend with lower 50s on Christmas Day.