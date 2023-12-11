Chicago weather: Clear skies and rising temps set the tone for a blissful week

Get ready for a weather treat this week, as the forecast promises clearing skies and a gradual increase in temperatures across the region.

Monday: Expect the skies to clear up, offering a picturesque day with highs reaching the upper 30s. It's the perfect opportunity to step out and enjoy the crisp, refreshing air.

Tuesday: Tuesday's forecast mirrors Monday's conditions, with abundant sunshine and temperatures remaining in the upper 30s. It's a consistent pattern of pleasant weather, ideal for outdoor activities or simply soaking in the winter sun.

Wednesday and Thursday: Midweek brings even better news – expect ample sunshine continuing through Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by a welcome rise in temperatures. Wednesday will see a climb to around 40 degrees, and by Thursday, we're looking at highs in the upper 40s. It's a great opportunity to shed some layers and relish the milder temperatures for this time of year.

Friday and Saturday: As we head towards the weekend, Friday and Saturday promise partly sunny skies with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 40s. It's shaping up to be a fantastic end to the week, offering comfortable conditions for any plans or outdoor adventures.

Overall, it's a quiet yet delightful December week ahead, providing ample opportunities to make the most of the weather.