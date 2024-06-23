Chicago weather: Clear skies give way to sunshine, storms this week

Chicagoans can expect clear skies overnight Sunday, accompanied by temperatures dropping to the mid-60s.

Monday promises sunnier conditions and slightly warmer temperatures, climbing back into the mid-80s.

However, Tuesday brings a change in weather patterns with showers and thunderstorms.

A wave of storms is likely in the morning, followed by potentially more unsettled conditions later in the day, depending on how weather conditions evolve. There is also a possibility of severe weather.

Looking ahead, sunshine and dry weather are forecast to return for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures near 80 degrees.